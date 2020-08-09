Adewale Sanyaolu

As part of efforts to support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Oilserv Group at the weekend donated medical items to the Enugu State Government.

Presenting the items to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the Chairman of Oilserv Group, Engr Emeka Okwuosa, commended the Governor in his efforts towards combating the pandemic.

The Oilserv boss explained that his firm’s intervention in the fight against the pandemic was one of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative aimed at bringing relief and support to those that may have contracted the virus.

He said Oilserv will continue to provide support to the government, adding that the fight against coronavirus should not be left in the hands of government alone.

Responding, Ugwuanyi thanked the Okwuosa for being a responsible corporate citizen that has the interest of Nigerians at heart.

He said the intervention by Oilserv would go a long way in supporting the efforts of the Enugu State Government in its fight against COVID-19.

The Governor called on all other corporate organisations to support the State Government in its efforts to reduce the number of coronavirus patients.

Some of the items donated include disposable face mask 3-PLY Flu Virus Dust Protection (20,000 pieces), 400 pieces of FFP2 FDA approved masks, 10,000 Nitrile Protective and Disposable PVC hand gloves and 200 transparent medical face shield

Others are 200 disposable non-woven protective suit made with breathable film, 50 neutral infrared thermometer, one facial and temperature monitor facial and temperature monitor/camera with accessories and brackets , 200 COVID-19 rapid test kits, 1,500 alcohol based hand sanitizers and – 1,500 180 antiseptic liquid handwash (600ml).