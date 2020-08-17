Adewale Sanyaolu

Oilserv Group in conjunction with Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation, have distributed COVID-19 Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) worth over N100,000,000 to churches in Oraifite town and Dioceses in Anambra state, to support the efforts of the Church and Government in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The flag-off of the PPE distribution/medical supplies which took place at the Umueshi-Irefi village square included Churches under the Anglican and Catholic Dioceses of Awka, Niger/Onitsha, Aguata, Nnewi.

Some of the items distributed by the Foundation included; disposal face mask 3-ply flu virus dust protection, Nitrile protective and disposal PVC hand gloves, neutral infrared thermometers, alcohol based hand sanitizers of different sizes and antiseptic liquid hand wash.

In his remarks at the distribution exercise, the Executive Director of Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation, Sir Azuka Okwuosa, said the foundation was established in 2011 by Engr. Sir Emeka Okwuosa, with the mission to help individuals and communities become self- reliant and realize their full potentials through the provision of access to fundamental needs, such as; quality health care, education, security and sustainable development.

Sir. Azuka who reeled out the achievements of the foundation in various sectors noted that this year has seen the unprecedented cases of COVID-19 Pandemic which has affected all facets of human life, thus propelling the foundation to support the Church and Government to curtail the spread of the virus by procuring the COVID-19 protective items, partner the church in the distribution to ensure it gets to the people.

He recalled the food items which were earlier distributed to various communities in the State to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 lockdown while advising citizens to continue to adhere to the Federal and State Governments COVID-19 protocols in the fight against the disease.