Sir. Azuka who reeled out the achievements of the foundation in various sectors noted that this year has seen the unprecedented cases of COVID-19 Pandemic which has affected all facets of human life, thus propelling the foundation to support the Church and Government to curtail the spread of the virus by procuring the COVID-19 protective items, partner the church in the distribution to ensure it gets to the people.

He recalled the food items which were earlier distributed to various communities in the State to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 lockdown while advising citizens to continue to adhere to the Federal and State Governments COVID-19 protocols in the fight against the disease. Responding, the Archbishop, Province of Niger and Anglican Bishop of Awka, Most Reverend Alexander Ibezim, while receiving the medical supplies for the Diocese at the Bishop’s Court, Our Saviour Church, Awka, said the church has been sensitizing the people on the need to observe the COVID-19 protocols, saying that the gesture will complement the efforts made so far to contain the pandemic. Other Dioceses that benefitted from the gesture included; Archdiocese of Awka, Roman Catholic Diocese of Awka, Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha, Roman Catholic Diocese of Nnewi, Diocese of Nnewi, Diocese of Aguata and Diocese on The Niger. Archbishop Ibezim on behalf of all Anglican Dioceses in Anambra State thanked Sir Emeka Okwuosa for his generosity. He described him as a man sent by God at a time like this to give succor to the helpless and praised his passion to touch lives. For his part, the Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Reverend Paulinus Ezeokafor, who received the COVID-19 protective items for his Diocese at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Awka, stressed that good things come from God, hence the need for those who are opportune to bless others. He thanked the donor for making life meaningful for the less privileged. Also commenting, the Catholic Bishop of Nnewi, Most Reverend Hillary Odili-Okeke, told the Foundation that they are doing the bidding of Jesus Christ. He expressed gratitude to the Foundation for including the Diocese in the distribution, praying for God’s blessing on the donor; Sir. Engr. Emeka Okwuosa. In his response, the coordinator of the Foundation, Professor Johnson Anene, called for judicious distribution and use of the items. In their separate comments, Reverend Father Hyginus Ajiero of School of Deaf and Dumb, Amakom and Chairman, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria(PFN),Ekwusigo branch, Reverend Christian Osondu, who noted the effects of COVID-19 on the church, prayed God to bless the donor. Reverend Canon Chamberlain Igwenazo of All Saints Irefi-Oraifite led a short exhortation and prayer for the Foundation.