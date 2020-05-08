The management of celebrity hangout, O’Jez Entertainment, located at National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, is poised to distribute 10,000 face masks to the people. This in line with the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s directive making the wearing of the PPE compulsory in public places for Lagosians.

According to the CEO of O’Jez Entertainment, Joseph Odobeatu, the provision of face masks and food items for the people is not only in sync with the directive of the Lagos State government but also the CSR objectives of his outfit.

He said: “Whether we like it or not, the coronavirus pandemic will be with us for a while, and it has had devastating effects on the global economy and Nigeria is not left out. Lagos has been under lockdown for over a month now, and in the light of this, the need to reach out to indigent Nigerians through our feeding programme and the distribution of free 10,000 face masks cannot be over-emphasised.

“Ever since the lockdown, we have been feeding a minimum of 300 Nigerians on a daily basis at the National Stadium and its environs. We have been feeding the physically challenged athletes in the stadium as well. The lockdown has brought untold hardship, and bringing relief to Nigerians should not be left to government alone, hence we at O’Jez Entertainment have used this opportunity to reach out and lighten the burden of our fellow Nigerians.”

He commended the Lagos State governor’s reaction to the coronavirus crisis and contributions of the Presidential Task Force in ameliorating the impact of COVID-19.

“Let me use this opportunity to thank the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his prompt response to the health crisis. We believe that sooner or later, this would be over and we shall return to our businesses. But meanwhile, Nigerians should stay safe by adhering strictly to the rules of the lockdown. And that is why we are giving out 10,000 face masks to help Nigerians protect themselves at these most trying times,” he stated.

Congratulating health workers who have been at the forefront of the coronavirus pandemic, Odobeatu continued: “I also want to use this opportunity to thank our health workers who are at the forefront of the coronavirus war for their courage and selflessness. Our medical doctors and nurses have demonstrated their patriotism through personal sacrifice by putting themselves in harm’s way so that we may rid our world of COVID-19. They are the heroes of this fight risking their lives and sacrificing everything to save Nigerians from this dreaded virus. We cannot thank them enough.”