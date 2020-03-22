Lukman Olabiyi

The Oke’badan and Eledumare festivals scheduled to hold between Wednesday, March 25 and Tuesday, March 31, respectively, in South-West Nigeria have been postponed indefinitely.

The postponement of the festivals was announced by Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Adams, who noted that the decision was as a result of the raging effects and spread of the novel coronavirus disease across the world.

This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by the Special Assistant on Media to Adams, Kehinde Aderemi. He stated that the decision became imperative as there is a need to reduce the spread of the deadly disease.

The Aare Onakakanfo, who is also the chief promoter of Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF) pointed out that the postponement was in line with the directives of the federal and state governments in southwestern Nigeria.

He, however, charged Nigerians to remain calm, expressing hope that the situation would be taken care of within a short period of time.

“As the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland and chief promoter of Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF), I wish to state categorically that the Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF) has postponed the Oke’badan Festival billed for March 25 and Eledumare Festival scheduled for March 31 respectively.

“The decision was made in line with the directives of the Federal Government and state government that all social gatherings be suspended.

“The report of the spread of the deadly disease is growing by the day. For instance, Lagos has discovered new cases, Oyo State has also recorded a case of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We are one of the voices advocating for good healthcare services in the country. The news is scary and nobody is safe with the rate COVID-19 spreads like wildfire.

“Unfortunately, the hospitality business, tourism sector, sports, religious including hotels and restaurants are mostly affected by this COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want to also urge all our members, both in Nigeria and in the diaspora not to panic as the COVID-19 pandemic would soon be a thing of the past.

“I am also appealing to the federal government to be proactive in their efforts to nip the scourge in the bud. As we continue to face the reality of the moment with the raging effect of oronavirus across the world; we must not panic because it is in a time like this that we need to show character and strength in ensuring that we keep our heads above the waters as soon as it is possible,” Adams stated