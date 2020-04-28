Management of Okomu Oil Palm Plc in Udo, near Benin in Edo, on Tuesday began the distribution of food items to 21 communities within its plantations spread across three Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

Dr Graham Hefer, Managing Director of Okomu oil palm, made the donations, comprising 10 bags each of 50kg of rice and beans and 10 cartons of palm oil sachet.

Hefer, represented by Mr Ikponmwonosa Osunbor, Human Resources Manager, urged multinationals operating in Nigeria to consider the interest of humanity above business profit margin during this trying period of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ravaging the world.

The benefitting two communities among the 21 listed to benefit from the largesse, included Udo and Ofunama within Ovia South-West, Uhunmwode and Ovia North-East LGAs respectively.

He said, ” Notwithstanding the fact that the global economy has nosedived and companies like us and others are finding it difficult to sell our products, this is not the time to put profits before people.

” It is no news that the world is in a state of crisis, a crisis that is occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has brought sorrow and tears to families worldwide.

” In as much as COVID-19 has led to death on many people, it had also provided an opportunity for us, the survivors, to bring forth our humanity to others by endeavouring to assist those vulnerable members of our society who may have been adversely affected by the ongoing pandemic.

” This is especially so for the elderly, the womenfolk and the young children within our neighbouring communities, but to also find a place in our hearts to fulfil the biblical adage that says, ‘it is from adversity that a brother is brother is born.

“Consequently, upon the above the Okomu board management, once again would like to show our solidarity and support to our neighbours.

“More especially those who are most vulnerable, by handing these bags of rice, beans and banga oil to the community for distribution to those vulnerable members as palliatives in this hour of need.

“In all, we are also distributing these items to other 19 communities around our three plantations and hope these items will provide some measure of respite to the beneficiaries during this difficult lockdown,” he said.

The Iyase of Udo dukedom, His Royal highness, Patrick Ekhorutomwen Igbinidu, JP, thanked Okomu oil for the food items, saying it would ameliorate the sufferings of the people, especially the aged and children.

Mr Clement Seje chairman ijaw community in Ofunama in Ovia South West LGA, who received the items on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked Okomu management for the gesture, saying ” this is the first relief materials from either government or organisation since the lockdown.

” We will ensure that it will get to those for whose sake the food items have been brought,” he said.(NAN)