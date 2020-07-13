Founder and pastor of the Household of God church, Rev Chris Okotie, has slammed US billionaire, Bill Gates, over his alleged role in the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an 80 – minute video released yesterday on YouTube, he accused Gates of leading a global conspiracy to destabilise the world economy and execute a satanic agenda against the church.

He claimed that the COVID–19 pandemic was a bizarre project conceived by the Billionaire, in association with some powerful elements in the multilateral institutions, supported by key leaders of governments around the world to achieve sinister objectives.

Rev. Okotie listed these objectives as, a systematic reduction of the world population through the increasing COVID–19 deaths; enforcement of a global lockdown to ruin the economies of nations and impoverish the people and frustrate true worship of the Living God.

To back up this grave allegation, the Reverend quoted diverse scriptures and, in his usual biblical exposition of complex doctrines, explained from the Gates family tree, how the Billionaire figures in Satan’s end time assault on the church. He used a rare revelation of biblical numerology to explain the names of three generations of the Gates family vis-à-vis their scriptural equivalents and their roles in the dispensational dealings of God with man.