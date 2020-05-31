Lukman Olabiyi
The Pastor of the Household of God Church, Oregun, Lagos, Rev Chris Okotie has countered Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on its postision on opening of churches for service amidst COVID -19.
The cleric said the christians body lacked moral and spiritual right to speak for christian in the country.
In a statement released yesterday, Rev Okotie made his position on the organisation, in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Ladi Ayodeji, yesterday said : “CAN is an amorphous organization sustained by a Christian appellation. It is bereft of any authority to speak on behalf of the Church of Jesus Christ. Arrayed in Episcopalian vestments, they are the modern-day Pharisees who arrogate divine honors to themselves.
“They have a form of godliness and yet hobnob Nicodemus with enemies of the Lord Jesus. The true ministers of the sanctuary must recognize CAN’s treachery and reprehensible Phariseeism. That which a man spits against heaven shall fall back upon his face. We shall not bow to the idol called Corona Virus. Jesus is Lord”.
Rev Okotie also condemned CAN’s proposed recommendations of distancing in the seating arraignment in churches as “blasphemous infidelity” and desecration of the Church of Jesus Christ.
Okotie made it clear that he was in full support of social distancing and other safety measures ordered by the government to contain the spread of the COVID 19 Pandemic.
However, the Pastor rejects the extension of social distancing to churches, noted that it compelled the reordering of seating arrangements and the determination of the size of congregational worship per service for fears of the spread of the deadly virus.
The cleric argued that accepting such arrangement is to nullify the redemptive work of Jesus, which involves healing.
It will be recalled that the CAN President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle had rolled out the guidelines for the reopening of churches, which he said would be discussed with the federal government for approval, after consultation with the leaders of the other religious bodies. In the guidelines Dr. Ayokunle said CAN recommended social distancing of one meter in seating arrangement, in churches, wearing of face masks by worshippers, 90 – minutes worship sessions, provision of sanitizers, handwashing with soap, etc.
After reading these guidelines, according to Ayodeji, Rev Okotie called the CAN President and made his position known.
