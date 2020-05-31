Lukman Olabiyi

The Pastor of the Household of God Church, Oregun, Lagos, Rev Chris Okotie has countered Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on its postision on opening of churches for service amidst COVID -19.



The cleric said the christians body lacked moral and spiritual right to speak for christian in the country.

In a statement released yesterday, Rev Okotie made his position on the organisation, in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Ladi Ayodeji, yesterday said : “CAN is an amorphous organization sustained by a Christian appellation. It is bereft of any authority to speak on behalf of the Church of Jesus Christ. Arrayed in Episcopalian vestments, they are the modern-day Pharisees who arrogate divine honors to themselves. “They have a form of godliness and yet hobnob Nicodemus with enemies of the Lord Jesus. The true ministers of the sanctuary must recognize CAN’s treachery and reprehensible Phariseeism. That which a man spits against heaven shall fall back upon his face. We shall not bow to the idol called Corona Virus. Jesus is Lord”.

Rev Okotie also condemned CAN’s proposed recommendations of distancing in the seating arraignment in churches as “blasphemous infidelity” and desecration of the Church of Jesus Christ.