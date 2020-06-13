Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Saturday in Asaba, inaugurated a 70-bed isolation centre donated by Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) and it Joint Venture (JV) partners, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Oando Oil Limited.

The temporary medical infrastructure which is for the treatment of confirmed cases of COVID-19, is sited at the main bowl of Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta State capital.

Managing Director of NAOC, Mr. Lorenzo Fiorillo said the facility was part of the oil and gas industry intervention implemented in various states across Nigeria in response to the outbreak of the pandemic.

Fiorillo said the aim was provide critical infrastructure to stem the spread of COVID-19 within Delta State and its environ.

According to him, the centre “consists of isolation blocks with a capacity of 70 beds and separate sections for male and female, confirmed and unconfirmed cases.

“It also features a block for the medical personnel. Other facilities at the centre include lounge/waiting rooms, pharmacy, CCTV room, X-ray room, side laboratory, power generating set, amongst others.”

He said NAOC and the entire oil and gas industry in Nigeria have been actively collaborating with the government, in response to the pandemic, having realized that defeating the scourge at this critical period would require the concerted, collective and sustainable effort of all stakeholders.

“The industry has implemented a set of initiatives and contributions, targeted at combating the spread of the virus and mitigating the impact on the people,” he added.

He seized the opportunity to reel out other sustainable initiatives of the company geared towards enhancing the socio-economic activities of host communities within the four states of its operation including Delta, Bayelsa, Imo and Rivers.