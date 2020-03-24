Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, yesterday ordered the closure of all educational institutions across the state with effect from today as a result of growing concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

Besides, the governor, who suspended all biometric operations in government, directed civil servants on grade levels 1-12 (except those on essential duties) to stay at home with effect from tomorrow.

He ordered the immediate closure of night clubs/lounges and cinemas, and banned all religious crusades, youth and political gatherings, burials, social events and conferences, involving more than 20 people, with immediate effect.

Okowa urged malls, supermarkets restaurant, banks, hotels and bars to, in addition to providing sanitizers, ensure social distancing by allowing only few people at a time.

“Market leaders to ensure sanitizers are provided at all entry points to the markets. Failure to do this will attract sanction from the government.

“Security agencies will be directed to enforce this henceforth. Social distancing must be complied with,” the governor said.

As at the time of filing this report, 42 cases have been confirmed across the country, although there has be no suspected cases in Delta State. But border states of Edo and Anambra have the cases already.

The governor said the directives have become imperative to avoid the rapid spread of the dreaded virus should it be detected in the state.

In a state broadcast, Okowa urged residents to adhere to global practices of regular hand washing with soap and running water; application of alcohol-based hand sanitizers; good respiratory hygiene; social distancing among others.

The governor also cautioned residents against non-essential travelling within or outside the state, explaining that the virus does not spread itself but by people.

“Any one of us who has recently returned from high risk countries such as China, USA, Italy, Spain, Germany, France, UK, Iran, South Korea, Japan, must self-isolate from friends, family and others for minimum of 14 days.

“All who have had close contact with those who visited these high incidence countries are also advised to self-isolate for the same period.

“On our part, we have taken certain steps to mitigate the impact if and when cases are detected in our state

“A multi-sectoral committee has been put in place and the state emergency operation centre activated. Health staff have been selected and trained adequately.

“The state government has completed a purpose-built isolation centre at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba. The centre is ready for use.

“Three other centres at the now completed Central Hospital, Asaba; Delta State University Teaching Hospital, Oghara and Central Hospital, Warri are being prepared as additional centres,” the governor said.