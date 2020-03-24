Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Tuesday placed restrictions on burial and other social gatherings, in a bid to check the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The governor in his second state broadcast in Asaba in one week on COVID-19 pandemic, directed that all burials should attract not more than 20 persons.

Okowa warned that all schools and institutions of higher learning must abide by his earlier directive to shut down on Wednesday.

He said workers on grade levels one to 12 except those for health, fire service, water corporation staff and other essential services should stay at home from Thursday 26.

The governor also directed all Local Government Chairmen and the traditional rulers in Delta to halt political and youth gatherings and conferences until further notice.

Okowa charged market leaders, malls, supermarkets, restaurants, banks and hotels to ensure they controlled the number of entrants and provide sanitiser at the entrance for customers.

The governor said that violators of the directive would be sanctioned.

“For the second time in one week, I am addressing you on the coronavirus pandemic.

“As at 2 p.m. today, 24th March, 2020, the Federal Ministry of Health had confirmed 42 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“While there is no case of COVID–19 confirmed in Delta State we must take some precautionary measures to prevent, as well as limit infection, if it occurs.

“Biometric operations at all levels of government are hereby suspended till further notice,” he said.

He said that the state government would immediately convene a meeting with religious bodies and their leaders to enable it take far-reaching decisions on worship.

“However, all crusades and conferences must be suspended for now.

“All Local Government Council Chairmen are hereby directed to urgently meet with traditional rulers and opinion leaders in their domain to partner with the state in carrying out this advocacy to curtail the spread.

“All buses and taxis must provide hand sanitsers for travellers, and all political, town unions and youth conferences and gatherings are prohibited until further notice.

“Together and with God on our side, we shall overcome this plague,” Okowa said.

The governor appealed to the people to observe the rules of regular hand washing and general cleanliness as well as maintain the recommended distance of not leas than two meters with regular use of stabilisers.

He said that the state government was working closely with all stakeholders to contain the disease, adding that anyone with identified symptoms should report to the health facilities for timely intervention.

” If you feel unwell with symptoms like fever, cough and have difficulty in breathing, call the following numbers for guidance: 0803 123 0480, 0803 123 048.

“Do not engage in self-medication,” Okowa warned.(NAN).