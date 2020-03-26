Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday bowed to pressures and shut all land borders in and out of the state with effect from Sunday for two weeks to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease.

Although the state is yet to record any case of the disease, the governor said the measures are being taken to avert any outbreak or contain its spread should it occur.

Okowa, in a state broadcast after a meeting with the Central Committee on Managing/Containing the Coronavirus Pandemic, ordered the closure of Asaba Airport with effect from today.

He further directed that “all businesses -malls, supermarkets, markets and shops – are to close from Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

“All residents in the state are to stay at home from Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

“Food sellers are to conduct their businesses within the precinct of their homes and are required to strictly adhere to the social distancing rules.

“Deltans are advised that there will be increased security presence on the streets and land borders to ensure strict compliance with these directives.”

Okowa said the restrictions do not affect workers providing essential services.

Meanwhile, the state traditional Rulers Council, yesterday suspended family and community meetings as well as other gatherings with more than 50 people, with immediate effect.

This is in addition to the halting of burials, marriages, festivals, birthday parties among other social events within the various kingdoms.

Chairman of the council and Obi of Owa Kingdom, Emmanuel Efeizomor II, gave the directive in a statement made available in Asaba.

Efeizomor said the decision was taken as a proactive measure to stop the spread of the ravaging coronavirus disease.

He warned that appropriate sanctions would be imposed on violators, saying the people must adopt measures to avert contracting the deadly virus.