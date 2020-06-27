Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and his wife, Edith, on Friday morning proceeded on self-isolation after one of their daughters tested positive for COVID-19. The governor’s daughter’s COVID-19 status was released earlier by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which had released a figure of 106 positive cases for Delta on Thursday night. Among the 106 new cases is a Warri based journalist and Managing Editor of Niger Delta Today, an online platform, Mr. Theophilus Onojeghen. With the latest figure, Delta State now has 715 confirmed cases of COVID-19, as at the time of filing this report. The breakdown of the figure could not be ascertained immediately.

Governor Okowa took to his twitter handle to announce the status of his daughter. He wrote: “Earlier today, Edith and I received the news that one of our daughters has tested positive for #COVID-19. Hence, in line with the laid out procedure, we are both going into isolation for the next 14 days.” Also, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika in a statement, buttressed that the first family has commenced self-isolation for 14 days.

“It is again pertinent to stress that COVID-19 is real, and citizens are advised to be disciplined and comply with the protocols of wearing Face Masks and maintaining physical-distancing while in public places as well as basic hygiene of hand-washing with soap in running water and use of alcohol-based sanitisers as NCDC regulation demands,” Ifeajika added.