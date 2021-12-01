By Chinelo Obogo

Domestic travel agents have disclosed that despite the travel restrictions imposed by other countries in a bid to contain the spread of the new COVID-19 variant, ticket sales and bookings have not been affected.

This comes as major travel destinations including Japan, UK, Australia, the European Union, United States and Canada have moved to block flights from African countries following the discovery of the Omicron variant, echoing previous emergency responses that triggered a global freeze on travel.

Speaking during the 2021 edition of Akwaaba African Travel Market in Lagos, the president of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA),

Susan Akporiaye, who was present at the event, stated that the variant was just discovered last week and it is not affecting sales yet, adding that sales have picked up during the last quarter.

Akporiaye said in the coming days, ticket sales will not be affected so much because the world is tired of being locked up.

