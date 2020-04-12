Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday preached to an online audience in a service tagged “Resurrection service.”

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, through his verified twitter account @akandeoj, tweeted: “VP preached today for the Aso Villa Online Resurrection Sunday service & title of the message: Criminals on the Cross. Summary: Jesus has paid the price for the sins of the entire world and even a condemned criminal made it with Jesus to Paradise. Inspiring message of redemption.”

Since the lockdown, the Vice President and his family have joined Aso Villa Chapel Sunday service online.

In the first service, he was joined by some of his aides at his residence in compliance with social distancing rules as the country continues to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has urged Nigerians to embrace precautionary measures which include social distancing, frequent washing of hands with soap under running water as well as using hand sanitisers.

NCDC Director-General Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu had in his Easter message urged Nigerians to continue to comply with the Federal Government’s directive by staying at home as they celebrate.

“The health and safety of all Nigerians must be the first priority, especially right now.

“Christians should observe the holiest of days in the Christian calendar, the day Jesus Christ resurrected after his death by crucifixion, but, within the confines of their homes.

“Because the virus is spread mainly through respiratory droplets exchanged from person-to-person, keeping people away from one another and avoiding mass gatherings altogether, is one of the safest ways to help stop the spread.

“Holding services digitally and live streaming the Easter message through various platforms, is necessary to reinforce the message of love and sacrifice which is what Easter is about,” the NCDC head said.

Ihekweazu commended church leaders nationwide for taking responsibility in the effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, which has claimed 10 lives in the country, and for leveraging on technology to reach and continue to encourage their congregation in these difficult times.

“Our short-term sacrifice is for the long term gain,” he said.