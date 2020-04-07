The Ondo State House of Assembly has proceeded on indefinite break in a bid to contain the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Bode Adeyelu, the Clerk of the House, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Akure.

”It is more worrisome that there has been an increase in the number of index cases that are being recorded in our country on daily basis in the last few weeks.

“Ondo State House of Assembly wishes to commend and appreciate the timely efforts and interventions of both the Federal and the state governments to curb the spread of this deadly virus.

“Among other reasons for the recess is to afford distinguished honourable members the opportunity to embark on sensitisation and awareness campaign to their various constituencies on the need for their constituents to observe the prescribed precautionary measures as outlined by the government.

“This will last until an appreciable decline or total eradication of this pandemic is recorded in the country,” the statement reads.

According to the statement, the new resumption date would be communicated in due time.

All indigenes and residents are also advised to fully cooperate with the government by abiding and complying with all prescribed health tips and precautionary steps as laid down by authorities.

”This will completely wipe out the virus and ensure a healthy and safe environment within a reasonable time frame,” the statement said.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the house had earlier embarked on a two-week recess on March 19 in order to stem the tide of the virus and embark on sensitisation across their various constituencies. (NAN)