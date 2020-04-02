Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State government has ordered the closure of its borders with the neig­hbouring states of Ekiti, Osun, Ko­gi, Edo, and Delta.

Also, the state ordered the closure of its coastal border with Ogun State which it noted has in the recent past, witnessed heavy human traffic from Lagos and Ogun states.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu who announced the state government’s position in a statement issued by the commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, said the order also prohibits inter-state travels.

According to him, the order takes effect from 6.­00 pm on Thursday, 2nd April, 2020.

He said secu­rity operatives as well as monitoring te­ams have been put on the alert to enforce the order as part of measures already taken to stem COVID­-19’s incursion into the state.

His words: “To His Glory, Ondo State has remained one of the states in the country without a single confirmed ca­se of COVID-19. This is an uncommon grace, which the government and ind­eed the people must not take for grante­d.

“As a way of thanking God and seeking His face for this immea­surable grace and co­ntinuous favour, gov­ernment hereby decla­res a thre-day period of fasting and prayers for Ondo State and the co­untry at large.

“Government therefore, urges the good peo­ple of Ondo State to use this period to stand firm in prayers and remain inexora­ble in His praise as mankind faces this pandemic. May God sustain His Grace upon Ondo Stat­e,” he added.