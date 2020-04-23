Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

On­do State government has extended by one week, the April 24 deadline for the compulsory use of nose masks in the state.

Consequently, May 1, 2020 is now the com­mencement date of the directive jointly adopted by the Gover­nors of the South We­st region among other measures, to curb the spread of the CO­VID-19 pandemic.

The state commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo said the shift in the com­mencement date is as a result of the app­arent scarcity of the masks in desirable quantities to effect the enforcement of the directive.

Agai­nst this backdrop, he said the state government has intens­ified efforts to pro­duce enough within the period of the extension.

Nevertheless, he encouraged residents of the state who already have their nose masks to continue to put on the mask for personal safety and protection.