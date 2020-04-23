Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure
Ondo State government has extended by one week, the April 24 deadline for the compulsory use of nose masks in the state.
Consequently, May 1, 2020 is now the commencement date of the directive jointly adopted by the Governors of the South West region among other measures, to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo said the shift in the commencement date is as a result of the apparent scarcity of the masks in desirable quantities to effect the enforcement of the directive.
Against this backdrop, he said the state government has intensified efforts to produce enough within the period of the extension.
Nevertheless, he encouraged residents of the state who already have their nose masks to continue to put on the mask for personal safety and protection.
