Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State government has reaffirmed its stand on the fight against the spread of Corona Virus disease in the state.

To this end, the state government has ordered security agencies to enforce its restriction order in all the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

This is even as the government reaffirmed its order on the closure of all the boundaries and directed security operatives to arrest anyone who flout the orders.

The state commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo in a statement issued yesterday said after the review of government efforts aimed at preventing the spread of COVID 19, the state government resolved that all travels to the state on both the land and ocean should remain banned.

Ojogo said “it will be recalled that the government took some far reaching decisions in respect of the pandemic, some of which were for a period of 14 days in the first instance. Shortly after the disclosure of the decisions to the public, fresh measures were equally put in place to complement government’s efforts.

“After a careful assessment of the situation nationwide in line with our index status in respect of COVID-19, the Ondo State government wishes to inform the general public that such measures and steps taken so far are still in force.

“For the avoidance of doubt, these measures which shall still be in force until further notice include total ban on all Political, Social and Religious gatherings in the state and gatherings at clubs, beer parlours and joints.

“All Civil Servants from Grade Levels 01-12, except those on essential duties as may be determined by their respective Accounting Officers and Chief Executives, are to remain at home.

“Closure of both public and private schools still in place. The restriction on religious gatherings in churches and mosques and Closure of markets across the state should be enforced.

“The government has not changed its position on the closure of the state’s inter-state boundaries with neighbouring states and total ban on inter-state travels entry into the same,” he added.