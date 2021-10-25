From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State government has declared that workers without evidence of COVID 19 vaccination will no longer be allowed in all government offices across the state.

This, the state government said will take effect from November 1, 2021 across all Ministries, Department and Agencies in the state.

The State Head of Service (HOS), Mr Niran Adeyemo dropped this hint at a meeting held with top civil servants in the state.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, the HOS declared that the state government will be tough on the implementation of the directive.

He said presentation of COVID 19 Vaccination Card and compliance to its protocols will henceforth be enforced.

He said the directive will further prevent the spread of COVID 19 in the state.

He reminded the state work force that COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over, hence the need to be vaccinated and to obey the COVID-19 protocols.