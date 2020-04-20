Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The military officer who tested positive for the novel coronavirus infectious disease (COVID-19) in Ondo State has reportedly tested negative after undergoing medical treatment.

The military personnel was tested twice and the two tests confirmed that he was negative for COVID-19.

State Governor Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, who announced this at a press conference in Akure, said the proactive efforts of the state government led to the result.

He said the state Commissioner for Health and Chairman of the Interministerial Committee on COVID-19, informed him that the index case of the coronavirus disease in the state has tested negative after treatment.

“What this means is that the first patient of the fatal infection is now completely healed and free to go home, indeed free to resume his normal life in service to our country. He is a soldier who serves his fatherland and was diagnosed with the infection upon return to Nigeria from an international assignment in India,” Akeredolu said.

“It is important to inform us all that upon presenting with the symptoms of the infection while in isolation, the first sample from this Army officer was taken at the Nigerian Army Barracks, Akure on the 2nd of April 2020, and sent for test to ascertain his status. The result came out positive on 3rd of April and he was immediately admitted into the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) at Igbatoro road Akure.

“He was on admission in the hospital where he received the very best care at the state’s disposal until we noticed better improvement in his health.

“On the 12th of April, the first follow up sample was taken as part of the medical review of the patient. The result came out negative on the 13th April.

“Not satisfied and in full compliance with the standard procedure of COVID-19 medical review, the second sample was taken on Thursday, 16th April 2020 and the result came out again as negative. Due to the two consecutive negative results and his stable clinical condition, the patient is, hereby, declared fit for discharge. This is in line with the standard COVID-19 patient discharge criteria.

“This is an evidence of our readiness, competence and determination to fight this pandemic and protect our people to our very best ability. There are two other cases undergoing the same intensive treatment and care. By the grace of God Almighty, they will be well also.

“It is clear that the blight of COVID-19 is growing at an exponential rate in Nigeria. This is unfortunate and disturbing. It is also unacceptable.

“Concerns about this spread and expansion have dominated conversations among the governors of the South West region. In all our reviews, the key indicators of the undesirable growth of COVID-19, which also constitutes a great threat to our remedial efforts are low level of compliance with the directives on social distancing, as well as the interstate movement of people, goods and vehicles.

“It will be a serious breach of the COVID-19 precautionary measure for any individual, starting from Friday 24th April 2020, not to wear the face mask while outside his/her place of abode or out on the street or anywhere within any of the six states of the South West,” he added.