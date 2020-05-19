Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Indications have emerged that worship centres in Ondo State may soon be reopening.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu made the suggestion in a chat with reporters in Akure, the state capital.

The governor said he would meet with religious leaders and other stakeholders in the state on how to reopen the worship centres.

Akeredolu promised to accelerate the consultations and review, saying ‘the people will hear from me very soon.’

Governor Akeredolu noted that of the 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 13 have been discharged, one dead 6 six are receiving treatment.

Akeredolu commended Ondo health workers for being competent and ready to save lives.

He noted that his greatest concerns were interstate importation and community transmission of COVID-19.

The governor said massive contact tracing has begun for the 20th case recorded as the patient has been resident in the state.

‘The implication is that having been infected, she might also have come in contact with others, thereby enlarging the circle. This is what community transmission means. It is dangerous, deadly and undesirable. We must, therefore, all collaborate to stop the threat.

‘I wish to admonish all residents of Ondo State to remain vigilant and dedicate themselves to community care by reporting all suspicions to our health workers and our rapid response team available on the specially designated toll-free numbers,’ he added.