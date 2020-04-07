Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure, Laide Raheem, Abeokuta, Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Ondo State Government has ordered security agencies to enforce its restriction order in the 18 local government areas to reaffirmed its stand on the fight against the spread of coronavirus disease in the state.

This is even as the government reaffirmed its order on the closure of all boundaries and directed security operatives to arrest anyone who flout the orders.

Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, in a statement, yesterday, said after the review of government efforts aimed at preventing the spread of COVID 19, the state government resolved that all travels to the state on both the land and ocean should remain banned.

Ojogo said: “It will be recalled that the government took some far-reaching decisions in respect of the pandemic, some of which were for a period of 14 days in the first instance. Shortly after, fresh measures were put in place to complement government’s efforts.

“After a careful assessment of the situation nationwide in line with our index status in respect of COVID-19, the state government wishes to inform the public that such measures and steps taken so far are still in force.”

Ogun deploys

mobile app for personal self-assessment

Ogun State Government has rolled out a mobile application for the public to self-assess themselves on individual basis for the dreaded coronavirus.

The state government had, in March, launched a real-time concurrently updated mobile application for health workers, which had been deployed to all government and private health facilities across its 20 local government areas to aid information sharing.

But in a statement by the Commissioner for Health, Tomi Coker, yesterday, the new application, christened: “Ogun COVID-19 Assessment,” is not for diagnostic purpose but meant to determine the risk of residents’ exposure to the disease.

Coker noted that the application is downloadable on Google Play Store and can also be assessed on https://covid19.ogunhip.com/ and

https://covid19.ogunstate.gov.ng/

She said responses are monitored on a dashboard at the Ministry of Health which will flag high risk individuals as red and such individual will be promptly followed up by the state epidemiologist.

Coker assured the people that the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led government has put measures in place to contain the epidemic.

Osun begins

sharing of food items to residents

Osun State Government has said it will, today, commence door-to-door distribution of food items to residents as part of palliatives to cushion the effects of sit-at-home order to curb spread of COVID-19.

Secretary to the State Government, Oluwole Oyebamiji, disclosed this in Osogbo, yesterday after receiving donations of food items from WEMA Bank Plc and Cititrust, an investment holdings company.

Oyebamiji said Governor Gboyega Oyetola was delighted with the donations and assured them that the state would make judicious use of the food items.

Zonal Manager, Adeyeni Adeniji, said the bank donated the food items to help cushion the effects of COVID-19 lockdown.

Cititrust Holdings Chairman, Adewole Adekunle, said the company also donated 1,000 bags of 5kg rice plus cartons of noodles and vegetable oil to assist the state in giving palliatives to the people.

Monarchs hail Oyetola for taking proactive steps

Traditional rulers in Osun have thrown their weight behind the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for taking proactive steps in containing the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state.

They also commended the government for declaring total lockdown of the state as one of the measures to prevent the communal spread of the disease just as they expressed satisfaction with the steps taken so far by the government to fight the scourge.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary General of the Osun Divisional Conference of Obas, the Orangun of Ila, Oba Wahab Kayode Oyedotun and Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Ayotunde Olabomi respectively.

The monarchs lauded the government for taking the bull by the horns even before the confirmation of the first COVID-19 case in the state.

“All Obas in Osun Central and Osun West express strong support for the efforts of Governor Oyetola on the total lockdown meant to curtail further spread of coronavirus in our dear state.

“The spread is, no doubt, a matter of concern to Obas who are the closest to our people.

“We salute the proactive steps taken by our governor so far since the virus sneaked into Nigeria. We are satisfied with the steps so far taken by our governor as we urge him not to relent in his efforts,” the monarch said.

RCCG hands over ICU equipment to Ogun

the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has handed over Intensive Care Unit (ICU) equipment to the Ogun State Government to support the state in its combat against the coronavirus pandemic.

The ICU equipment, which included two ventilators, two ICU beds, two infusion pumps, one vital signs monitor and a suctioning machine, were officially handed over at the Redemption Camp, yesterday, to the Ogun State COVID-19 task force, led by the Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele.

Assistant General Overseer, Administration and Personnel of the RCCG, Johnson Funso Odesola, said the donation was part of the contribution of the leadership of the church towards government’s effort at controlling the spread of COVID-19.

He said the RCCG has been in the forefront of the efforts to manage the effects of the pandemic through direct support to governments, donations of surgical face masks, hand gloves and hand sanitisers.

Salako-Oyedele thanked the church for its supports to the state government in its efforts to curtail the challenge of COVID-19.

“As you all know, this is a rapidly developing situation all over the world and we have had to respond to this unprecedented situation in the state.

“What the RCCG has done today is a big boost to our preparedness to be able to cope with the disease. These are pieces of equipment you cannot get for money or gold these days because everybody across the world is looking for them.

“By this donation, RCCG has put us at a better advantage to be able to manage the pandemic,” deputy governor said.