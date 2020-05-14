Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo state government, yesterday, announced that it has discharged 20 Coronavirus (COVID-19) patients who have attained full recovery status having tested negative for the virus.

This brings the total number of discharged persons to 34 in the state.

Godwin Obaseki who disclosed this on his official Twitter handle, said the 20 persons were discharged from three isolation facilities in the state.

He added that of the 20 persons, 17 are from Stella Obasanjo Hospital, one from the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) and two others from Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH).

According to him, we have discharged 20 persons from our isolation facilities. 17 are from Stella Obasanjo Hospital; one from University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) and two others from Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH).

“So far, 34 persons have been discharged. A patient, who reported late for treatment, was lost to the virus,” he said.

As of May 14, Edo state have recorded 89 positive cases, five death, 34 recoveries, while 50 persons are active.