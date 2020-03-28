Agaju Madugba, Katsina

The police in Katsina have arrested 90 suspected rioters said to be linked to the burning down of a police station as well as the DPO’s official residence at Kusada, in Kusada Local Government Area of the state.

As part of measures to curtail the spread of the ravaging Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in the area, the Kaduna State government had ordered the shutting down of its borders with neighbouring states and the Republic of Niger and also the suspension of the Muslim Friday Congregational Friday prayers and church services.

But a cross-section of Kusada residents took to the streets on Saturday protesting police arrest of an Imam who flouted the order and conducted the Juma’at prayers in his mosque.

According to a press statement by the Police Public Relations Officer in Katsina, “yesterday, March 27, 2020, some disgruntled youths under the leadership of one Mallam Hassan tested the will of the state and conducted a Friday prayer in one of the Kusada jumma’at mosques.

“Subsequently, he was arrested for questioning at the Area Commander’s office, Malumfashi which did not go down well with some of his followers.

“Consequently, today, March 28, 2020, at about 09:00hrs, this particular group organised themselves in such a tumultuous manner, rioting, attacked and overpowered the policemen on duty at Kusada Division, set ablaze the police station and DPO’s quarters.