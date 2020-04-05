Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Deputy Chief Medical Director (DCMD) Onitsha General Hospital, Dr. Nnamdi Ikpelinwa has said that health workers were ready to receive COVID-19 patients at the facility.

He said that the hospital was now fully equipped and ready to receive Coronavirus patients, stressing that no there was no case of the disease at the hospital yet.

Ikpelinwa who disclosed this in an interview with newsmen said there is provision for equipment at points of entry by patients and everybody that comes into the hospital, ‘they can wash their hands with running water and with hand sanitisers’.

“As of now, there were no traces of the pandemic in the hospital. We hope and believe that there will be none. The hospital has made provisions for facemasks, gloves for the staff members and patients.”

The DCMD said there were still some challenges facing them, especially consumables facemasks and gloves because these were disposable materials.

He pleaded with the people of the state who could help to provide these materials to please come to their aid, saying that they can support government by providing such materials.

“We do not have enough equipped hospitals in Nigeria, but Gov. Willie Obiano is really trying his best in re-equipping the government and mission-owned hospitals in the state, especially now that the needs arose.”

Ikpelinwa appealed for incentives for health workers for motivation and to encourage the workers to do more as front liners in the fight against the virus.