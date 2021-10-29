From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United States Government, has said beginning from November 8, 2021, only fully vaccinated travellers will be allowed to board plane to the United States.

The United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, disclosed the development in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja.

The United States said: “Beginning on November 8, foreign national air travelers to the United States will be required – with only limited exceptions– to be fully vaccinated and to provide proof of vaccination status prior to boarding an airplane to fly to the United States.

“This new global travel system replaces the existing country-by-country restrictions, putting in place a consistent approach worldwide.”

The United States further said with the implementation of the new vaccine requirements, foreign national travelers who have been in one of the 33 countries with restrictions do not need to obtain national interest exceptions in order to travel to the United States.

The CDC has determined that for the purposes of entry into the United States, vaccines accepted will include those FDA approved or authorized, as well as vaccines with an emergency use listing (EUL) from the World Health Organization (WHO).

“When it comes to testing, fully vaccinated air travellers will continue to be required to show documentation of a pre-departure negative viral test taken within three calendar days of travel to the United States before boarding. That includes all travellers – U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents (LPRs), and foreign nationals. For example, if a vaccinated traveller is traveling to the United States on Saturday, they can test from Wednesday on,” the United States added.

The United States also said to further strengthen protections, unvaccinated travellers, whether United States citizens, LPRs, or the small number of excepted unvaccinated foreign nationals, will have to show proof of a negative test within one calendar day of travel to the United States.

