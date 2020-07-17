Genk manager, Hannes Wolf has confirmed Paul Onuachu will resume training today after recovering from the coronavirus.

Last week, the lanky forward tested positive to COVID-19 on his return from Nigeria to the Luminus Arena ahead of their friendly game against Eendracht Termien, which was subsequently cancelled.

The Super Eagles striker has since been in quarantine but has not fully recovered from the virus and tested negative after another round of test.

The 26-year-old forward also missed the Blue and White’s victory over Royal Union Saint-Gilloise in Wednesday’s friendly.

Wolf has confirmed the forward can now rejoin the rest of his squad ahead of their clash against Dutch side Excelsior.

“But Friday he [Onuachu] will just train with the group. Paul can also compete against Excelsior on Friday in the exhibition match,” Wolf told Het Nieuws Blad.