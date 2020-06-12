The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has donated two motorised modular fumigators to the 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Ibadan, Oyo State, to support its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the equipment would not only serve the army barracks but also its host communities to curb the spread of the virus.

Presenting the items to the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Major Gen. Omozoje, at his palace in Ile-Ife, Osun State, the Ooni commended the Nigerian Army for working to protect the territorial integrity of the Nigerian nation from terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminals at the expense of their lives.

He said but for the determination of the Nigerian Army to keep the country one, the nation would have been engulfed in calamities and crisis.

Omozoje thanked the royal father for the donation and promised to put it to proper use to benefits the barracks and host communities.