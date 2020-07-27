The Sokoto State Government on Sunday received three locally fabricated motorised modular fumigators donated by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye.

This is contained in a statement issued by Malam Aminu Abdullahi, Director of Press, Sokoto State Deputy Governor’s Office.

Receiving the donation, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, commended the brotherhood spirit of the Ooni of Ife, for his show of concern in the state’s commitment in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world.

Tambuwal represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Manir Dan’iya, said the gesture would further cement the existing harmonious relationship between the kingdoms of Sokoto and that of Ife.

“The fight against COVID-19 pandemic is a collective one, which is why various tiers of government, corporations as well as individuals have been dishing out their widow’s might.

“However, having the traditional institutions getting involved in the fight against the global pandemic is highly commendable.

“As such, I appeal to other well to do individuals across the country to emulate the fatherly concern of the monarch, who championed the lead among other traditional institutions.

Speaking, Prof. Esimai Olupeju, Head of Department of Community Health, Obafemi Awalowo University, Ife, who led the delegation, said the machines were part of Ooni’s intervention to fight COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Olupeju said that the motorised modular fumigator was a local invention of the Oduduwa Machine and Tools which has a cabin of about 75 kilogrammes, tank of about 1000 litres for the disinfectants.

“Apart from COVID-19 disinfection, the machines can be used on farmlands to dispense pesticides and insecticides. It can also serve in disinfecting places like shopping malls, streets, schools, homes and worship centres,” she said.

Earlier, the State Task Force Chairman for COVID-19, Dr Ali Inname, informed the delegation of measures taken by the state government to combat the spread of the virus.

Inname, who is also the Commissioner for Health, pointed out that Sokoto State has only one active case of COVID-19 after 24 days of zero incidence. (NAN)