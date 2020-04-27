Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has called on the Muslim faithful in Nigeria and across to remember health workers and coronavirus patients in their prayers as they fast and pray in the ongoing holy month of Ramadan.

The monarch who made the call on Monday in a statement by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Comrade Moses Olafare, described the pandemic as the deadliest enemy against mankind which requires prayers and God’s intervention.

He also called on the faithful to pray for the speedy recovery of the COVID-19 patients in different parts of the world.

He stressed that the army of health workers who have put their lives on the line fighting the battle against the disease need prayers for God’s protection and victory.

“Let us ask for God’s protection over them because they are risking their lives to ensure that we do not get swept away by this angry flood of COVID-19. They are our warlords and we must continue to support them with prayers while we equally wish the patients speedy recovery,” he stressed.

“Although it is heartbreaking to realize that we are welcoming the holy month of Ramadan silently without the usual large gatherings of prayers, lectures and others, we must remain grateful to Allah for preserving our lives up till this moment as we await the better days ahead.

“In the same vein, I commend the matured understanding of our Islamic leaders, Muslim brothers and sisters towards combating this enemy. We must not get tired, we must not relent in our efforts until this pandemic is defeated,” the monarch said.

Ooni Ogunwusi, who doubles as the monarchial head of Yoruba nation globally and is co-chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN), also called on Nigerians to maintain the principles of social distancing, regular hand washing as well as maintenance of personal hygiene as parts of the necessary measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.