From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A Don, Dr. Seyi Babayinka has stated that the outbreak of the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic paved a way for global shift to innovation, adaptation and creativity.

Stressing that the pandemic let out the world to a string of development, new inventions in science and technology have in no small measure raised the bar of global development.

Babayinka stated this while delivering a lecture themed “Nexus Between Wealth Creation and Leadership Dexterity: Post Pandemic Era at the 9th Convention and the Annual General Meeting of the Alumni Association, Osun State College of Technology, Esa-Oke.

He said COVID-19 opened doors of opportunites for the ever growing network of young people globally as well as influence the strengthening of aid and support for countries with heavy casualties.

The Rector, Osun State College of Technology, Esa-Oke, Dr. Samson Akingbade, expressed gratitude to the Alumni Association for its commitment to the continued development of infrastructure among others in the institution.

Represented by the Deputy Rector, Mr. L. Adeyeri, Adegoke noted that the school will continue to strengthen its virtues urging ex-students to be more involved in activities in the citadel of learning.

Speaking, the OSCOTECH Alumni National President, Prince Olaniyan Adenle, said the association has contributed in its own way to further the growth of the Alma Mater.

Adenle added that the Alumni has awarded scholarships, presented a 40KVA generator to the institution, built Auditorium for the Alumni which also serves the school and other giant strides.

He promised that in no distant time, the Association will reel out more projects to fulfil its resolve to give back to its foundation.