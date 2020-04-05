Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, his Deputy, Benson Abounu and Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, David Olofu, have all tested negative for Coronavirus.

This followed the outcome of the samples collected last Thursday for testing in response to the public demand for the true state of their health. A statement made available to newsmen by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ortom, Terver Akase, disclosed that the Governor, who received the test result on Friday, encouraged other Benue people to voluntarily go for the COVID-19 test.

He quoted the Governor as commending the State Action Committee on Coronavirus and all other individuals and organizations for making selfless contributions towards eradicating the pandemic.

It read: “The Governor expressed delight that of all the persons so far tested, there is no fresh positive case of COVID-19 in the state aside the first confirmed one.

“He urged the people to continue to observe personal hygiene by frequently washing their hands with soap, using sanitizers and maintaining social distancing, to avoid contracting the disease.