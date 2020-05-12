Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has warned people of the state against transporting remains of dead relations from other parts of the country for burial in the state. The Governor who gave the warning at the Government House on Tuesday said any corpse found being ferried into the state would be seized and buried by the State Action Committee on COVID-19. Ortom was speaking against the backdrop of the discovery of a corpse that was being moved Lagos to Logo but was intercepted at the Buruku River crossing point. Daily Sun gathered that the Buruku Council Chairman, Mrs Dooshima Esther Orlu on Monday night at about 11:30pm, intercepted a suspected COVID 19 corps coming from Lagos. According to the Personal Assistant to the Chairman, Godwin Ikyaan, the Chairman immediately directed that the corpse and those who were conveying it be kept around the General Hospital in Buruku for onward hand over to the State COVID 19 Committee team headed by the Deputy Governor Engr. Benson Abounu. Speaking on the matter, Governor Ortom said the Chairman of the state COVID-19 had directed that no corpse should be brought to Benue state for now and that people should be buried wherever they die. "The steps we are taking is not to punish anyone but it is about protection of lives. Prevention is better than cure," the Governor stated.