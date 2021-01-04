By Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagle and Napoli’ striker, Victor Osimhen who recently tested positive for Covid-19, has pleaded with his club to pardon his actions which flouted the team’s protocols.

Osimhen, who was fined N116 million by the Naples after his birthday video showed he was reckless and did not comply with Napoli regulations leading to him contracting the virus, took to his verified instagram handle to reveal his reaction.

He stated that he regretted staging such a party in his home town, Nigeria and urged his club and fans to tamper justice with mercy.

“I’m sorry for what happened. I was wrong to go to Nigeria at this very moment. I partied with my brothers because of the affection I have for them. Although, I was wrong to have joined the party without taking precaution and I didn’t understand the gravity of what I was doing. I apologize to the club, the coach, the team and the fans,” he wrote on his status.

The former Lille of France goal poacher, who is yet to regain fitness after sustaining a shoulder injury while featuring for Nigeria last November, will be sidelined for more weeks as a result of the coronavirus.