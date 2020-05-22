Bunmi Ogunyale

DailySun Sports can exclusively report that Super Eagles’ striker, Victor Osimhen, is stranded in France due to travel ban in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Osimhen, according to a competent source, is bored in France as some of his teammates have returned home to reunite with their families.

“He (Osimhen) would have since returned to the country, but he thought the league was going to resume after some weeks. As fate would have it, the title was awarded to Paris Saint Germain who were leading the pack.

“He’s homesick and wanting to return home, but the lockdown on commercial flights around the world would not let him.

“It is not easy for him, but he has no option other than to remain in France until things are back to normal.”

Paris Saint-Germain were awarded the Ligue 1 title after the season was ended amid the coronavirus pandemic.

PSG held a 12-point lead over second-placed Marseille when the season was suspended in March.

French Prime Minister, Edouard Philippe, however, has suspended sports in the country until, at least, September.

With a fourth place finish on the log, Osimhen’s Lille will not return to the Champions League next season, but have qualified for Europa League.

They finished fourth behind PSG, Marseille and Rennes with 49 points from 28 games.

Meanwhile, the 2020/21 Ligue 1 and 2 seasons are expected to resume in August.