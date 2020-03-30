Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has named Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the head of economic sustainability committee.

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, made this disclosure at the press conference.

The terms of reference as well as members of the committee will be announced soon.

He said: “We do not desire to slow down the economy in any way.”

Meanwhile, Nigeria has recorded another fatality due to COVID-19.

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, made this disclosure at the press conference.