Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Osogbo, John Oyejola, has said the church in Osogbo as at the end of June, spent N14,142,958 to address some of the effects of COVID-19 on members and non-members within their community.

Oyejola said the sum was expended on food items, relief cash support, personal hygiene and safety materials as well as public sensitisation.

This was disclosed during a media briefing held as part of activities to commemorate the 25th year anniversary of the Catholic Diocese of Osogbo.

Oyejola’s announcement followed the address of the Vatican Ambassador to Nigeria, the Apostolic Muncio, Archbishop Anthonio Guido Filipazzi, who said the activities of the church deserve more attention in the public domain because the church is doing so much for the betterment of the larger society.

“I hope the local media will continue to pay attention to the works of the church. We are not looking for publicity, but we are not unaware of the fact that what the church is doing is much and deserving of mention. What the church is doing is not so much for itself but for the larger society,” Filipazzi said.