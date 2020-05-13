Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

The Alumni Association of Osogbo Grammar School, Osogbo, Osun State, on has donated N2 million naira to the Osun State Government as a part of efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The national president of the association, Professor Michael Ologunde, with the company of some national exco members of the association announced the donation at the governor’s office, Abere, Osogbo, the state capital.

While presenting the cheque, Ologunde lauded the administration of Governor Gboyega Oyetola for what he described as a purposeful leadership and timely intervention in containing the spread of the virus in the state.

Ologunde, who is the Vice Chancellor of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, said the gesture was inspired by the association’s realisation of government’s huge investment revamping the health sector in general and to contain the spread of coronavirus in particular.

.

He also commended the government for being proactive in its efforts in curbing the community transmission of the disease.

“We are here as members of alumni association of Osogbo Grammar School to salute you and congratulate you on the efforts you are making to combat COVID-19. Your timely intervention on this pandemic is applaudable and commendable. It is a known fact that government alone can not provide the financial details to combat COVID-19 since it is not captured in the financial budget, hence the need for individual and corporate support,” Ologunde stressed.

“However, your commitment to healthy living is an eloquent testimony to leadership qualities which your administration had demonstrated over time.

As honorary members of the association, we deemed it necessary to support you and your government at this critical period as we see ourselves as part of your government,” he added.

“We shall continue to support you to ensure that the pandemic is chased out as soon as possible because we don’t pray for death and we don’t want to lose anybody.”

While commending the association, Governor Oyetola who was represented by his deputy, Benedict Alabi, said the cash donation would serve as a motivation for others.

“It gladdens my heart when I heard that the alumni association wanted to support the state. I was glad because it shows that people are not leaving the fight against the deadly disease to the government alone,” he said.

“This gesture would go a long way to encourage others to support the government in the fight against the pandemic.

“On our part as a government, we have been very proactive in the fight against the pandemic and everybody, including the young ones, know that we have tried to combat the menace.

He urged people of the state particularly members of the private sector to continue to support the government in the fight against the pandemic.

The governor said that the proactive measures taken by his administration had helped in combating the dreaded coronavirus in the state.

He attributed the successes recorded in the fight against the pandemic to the holistic approach that the state government launched against the virus.

The governor maintained that the state would have been seriously ravaged if not for the government’s strong conviction to prioritize the health sector on assumption of office.

He noted that the state had no case of community transmission as all the confirmed cases were imported.

He said the administration had put in place the required facilities to prevent the spread of the virus, adding that no effort would be spared to stamp out COVID-19 from the state.

“All the cases we have so far are imported cases. We don’t have community transmission and we don’t pray for it.

“As you all aware, our administration had demonstrated a strong conviction to revitalise the health sector. We had prepared ourselves against any eventuality despite the fact that we didn’t have any knowledge that such disease will come.

“It was because of our proactive efforts that we were able to manage the pandemic to some larger extent.

“So, we thank you and we want you to continue to support the the government. Your donation is highly appreciated,” Oyetola said.