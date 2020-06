Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, has announced a new set of guidelines that would guide the second phase of the gradual reopening of the state’s economy, following the lockdown imposed by the government in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said all major markets would remain shut, while other markets would be opened but operators must ensure physical distancing and use their face masks, including observing all other precautionary measures in accordance with the established protocols of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The governor had on Wednesday ordered the reopening of worship centres, but insisted that adherents of the two religions would only enjoy one hour of worship each on Friday and Sunday respectively, effective from Friday, June 5, 2020.

Apart from the reopening of mosques and churches, the governor has further relaxed the curfew earlier imposed on the state. The new curfew will now be from 9 pm to 5 am daily.

He, however, noted that these new measures would be for just two weeks in the first instance, just as he reiterated that the state’s boundaries remain closed.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ismail Omipidan, the governor noted that the total lockdown earlier imposed on the state from Friday to Sunday had now been eased for the next 14 days in the first instance.

He was, however, quick to add that, notwithstanding the easing of the lockdown, the ban on political, public, religious and any kind of gatherings under whatever guise remains in force.

The governor while thanking the people of the state for their support and cooperation during the period of the lockdown, also enjoined them to ensure the new measures on the gradual reopening of the economy are strictly adhered to.

He added that it was imperative to do that so that the state does not lose the gains it has so far recorded in the fight against the deadly Coronavirus in Osun.

Oyetola also urged religious leaders to constantly remind their followers that the fight against Covid-19 is not over and all hands must be on deck to support the fight against the pandemic.

“As you are all aware, the Federal Government few days ago lifted the ban on religious activities in the country. We have, therefore, lifted ours too after our meeting with religious leaders on Wednesday with specific guidelines.

“In furtherance to that, we have also further relaxed our curfew, as part of measures for the gradual reopening of our economy. Civil Servants on level 7 and above should go to work within normal office hours, while each department should work out and alternate working hours for workers on grade levels 1 to 6,” the governor was quoted to have said.