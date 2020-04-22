Osun Government has mounted barricades at all boundaries leading into the state and on major roads to ensure total compliance with the lockdown directive imposed to curb spread of COVID-19.

This follows the announcement that the 14-day lockdown in the state was not a curfew, but a total lockdown with no room for human and vehicular movements.

Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, in an interview yesterday, said the barricades were erected to throttle back unauthorised movements across the state.

She said the government was intensifying efforts to flatten the curve of COVID-19 and avoid a resurgence of the disease.

Egbemode said: “The government is determined to protect Osun and its citizens. Hence, this move, by the government, is to keep defiant people from hurting themselves and endangering others.

“The barricades will only be opened to essential duty vehicles, conveying materials needed for the fight against COVID-19.

“Non-essential travels and movements remain banned till further notice.”

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Adeleke Yekini Adebayo and a member of the COVID-19 Task Force, said the government installed physical barricades at its boundaries to ensure safety of its citizens, stressing that the action was to prevent human and vehicular movements from neighbouring states with increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

He said the laws guiding the operation of the total lockdown and the general security of the people remain in force, adding that “relevant security agencies are on alert to ensure total compliance of the regulation and guarantee safety and security of the people.”