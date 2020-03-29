Clement Adeyi, Osogbo, Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan and Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Osun State Government, yesterday, announced a total lockdown of the state as from tomorrow, following the confirmation of the second case of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, in a statewide broadcast, yesterday morning, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to shut down all land boundaries with effect from yesterday.

He maintained that there would be no movement within the state during the shutdown while those on essential duties, including health personnel, fire service, environmental officials, security personnel, power and water supply agencies, media and telecommunication officers, will be on duty.

The governor, however, described the decision as imperative in view of the devastating nature of the pandemic.

He added that the first priority of any responsive and responsible government was to respond effectively to protect its citizens when an emergency occurs.

Oyetola, who expressed sadness at the latest incident, reiterated that the decision remained the only way to go if the state must contain the spread of the disease.

“Following a review of our current situation, we have, in addition to the subsisting measures taken in the past one week, decided to shut down all our boundaries, effective from midnight Sunday, March 29. In addition, a complete lockdown of the state will come into effect from midnight, Tuesday, March 31, 2020

“We believe this is the way to go, if we must contain the spread of this virus. To this end, we urge citizens and residents to take advantage of the hours between now and Tomorrow to stock up provisions that will last them two weeks in the first instance.

“During the lockdown, there will be no movement within the state. The closed boundaries also means there will be no inter-state movements. However, those on essential duties, including health personnel, fire service, environmental officials, security personnel, power and water supply agencies, media and telecommunication officers, will be on duty. Also, pharmaceutical and medical outfits will be allowed to open.

“We have mandated and mobilised the state’s task force and security operatives to enforce measures to the letter. We, therefore, strongly advise our people to remain in their homes during the period of the lockdown.

“When an emergency occurs, such as the one at hand, the first priority of any responsive and responsible government is to respond effectively to protect its citizens. This is what we will continue to do,” Oyetola said.

The governor urged the residents not to panic by the new measures but continue to adhere to government’s instructions and directives on the need for them to continue to observe necessary precautionary measures, including regular washing of hands with water and soap and also maintain the prescribed social distancing.

He, however, lauded the critical stakeholders, led by the former Health minister, Isaac Adewole; task force and health officers for their services to humanity.

Fayemi imposes dusk to dawn curfew, orders borders

closure

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has announced a major lockdown of the state, including restriction of movement and border closure for an initial period of two weeks beginning from today.

Businesses are also to close shop during this period, except those selling food stuffs, water, medicine and other essentials. Also religious activities and social gatherings are banned during the period, while commercial vehicles, commercial motorcycles and tricycles are also banned from operating during the two weeks restriction.

Violators of the stay-at-home order risk arrest and prosecution as well as fine and six months imprisonment if found guilty.

Fayemi said government cannot withstand a public health crisis as COVID-19, due to the financial constraints currently affecting the state.

The governor, in a state broadcast entitled: “We must do more to prevent an outbreak in Ekiti State,” explained the shutdown was imperative to keep Ekiti people, safe noting that the state does not have the resources to fight the scourge and could not afford a public health crisis.

He said the purpose of the curfew was to impose restrictions on the movement of persons and goods within Ekiti State for an initial period of 14 days and to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The governor said government needed to take the measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, especially since many citizens were yet to accord the situation the seriousness it deserves.

Fayemi, who said he was glad that the state had not recorded additional confirmed case after its index case, said it was important for the state to do everything humanly possible to curtail the spread of the deadly coronavirus as the state could not afford an outbreak in view of the attendant deaths and pains as seen in other countries.

He stressed the need for citizens to adhere strictly to all directives given to prevent community spreading the disease, adding that if we did not take further steps to curtail the COVID-19, it portends danger for the state as it has the potential to overwhelm the health infrastructure, cripple the economy and devastate the state.

He said the state has set up a pandemic support account with United Bank for Africa (UBA) and current account number 1022752067, urging Ekiti indigenes and friends of the state, both at home and in the diasporas, to send their donations.

Fayemi urged Nigerians to avoid spreading rumours of unauthorised medical tips as there are no known cure for COVID-19 globally.

He advised the people not to endanger their lives by taking any concoction that may harm them.

Task force

impounds 22

vehicles in Oyo

Oyo State COVID-19 Security and Enforcement sub-committee has impounded 22 illegally parked vehicles during its special night operations in Ibadan, the state capital.

Executive Chairman, Oyo State Road Transport Management Agency (OYRTMA), Akin Fagbemi, said: “The Oyo State COVID-19 Security and Enforcement sub-committee is made up of OYRTMA and other security agencies.

“We have begun a special night monitoring and enforcement of Oyo State Government’s directive, aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19, among residents of the state, particularly through transport operators, night clubs and other public places.”

He, however, distributed protective tools to the officers such as hand gloves, portable sanitizers, nose masks as well as thermometers and charged them to be professional in the exercise and respect fundamental human rights in the course of the operation.

The team also dispersed gatherings of more than 10 persons at different club houses during the operation. The club houses visited included those at the Awolowo Road in Old Bodija; Samonda, Ring Road, Mokola and Sango.

Meanwhile, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, has distributed foodstuff, hand sanitizers and gloves to the needy.

Personal Assistant/Director of Media and Publicity to Olubadan, Adeola Oloko, disclosed this in a statement yesterday, when Jagun Olubadan, Wasiu Aderoju Alaadorin, made this known when a cross section of community leaders asked monarchs and well-meaning people to emulate the Olubadan example by fighting the spread of coronaviirus through the distribution of the items.

The communities touched by the Olubadan’s gestures include some household in Popoyemoja, Alaadorin, Akuro, Ita Aregbe-omo and Gbodu.

In a similar development, Chairman, Senate Committee on Land Transport, Abdul-Fatai Buhari, representing Oyo North, yesterday began distribution of food items to people of his district, which has 13 local government areas.

The items include 600 bags of rice, 1,500 bags of semovita and others which amounts to several millions of naira.

The distribution was done through the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Muslim Society of Nigeria in Ogbomoso and Oke-Ogun zones, market women and men as well as political leaders in the 13 local governments.

Special Adviser to the senator on Political Mmatters, Adedeji Adeyemo, said: “We are in a very challenging period and it is obvious the stay-at-home order may have some negative economic effects, so this is to support our people.”

Stop physical

interviews, NUJ tells members

Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, has called its members to stop physical interviews in the discharge of their duties in order to stay safe and possibly prevent being infected by coronavirus disease.

Chairman of the union, Ademola Babalola and Secretary, Sola Oladapo, made the call in a statement, yesterday in Ibadan, the state capital.

“Our job leaves us more exposed to the ravaging virus. The rate at which this virus is spreading has become very alarming and it is no respecter of anyone.

“Truly, our services are very essential at this period when the world is ravaged by coronavirus . The public look on to us for information on this global pandemics.

“As journalists, we must be very careful of how we carry out our duties without being infected,” the union said.

The union, however, commended members for their services at this trying period in the state, nation and the world.

praying that God would continue to protect them from all forms of infections.