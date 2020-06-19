Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State Government, on Friday, confirmed the recovery and discharge of four Covid-19 patients from its treatment and Isolation centre in Osogbo.

It also confirmed the discovery of four new cases in the state, saying one of the latest cases is one the state’s medical personnel.

This was contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu.

Isamotu also revealed that one of the cases is an Osun-based India national who had been in the state since January this year.

He added that the same person received visitors from Kano and Lagos states in recent times.

Isamotu said that the other new cases had contact with previous cases in the state.

“We had six active cases in the state. Of the six, we successfully treated and discharged four. But we recorded one new case on Thursday and by today, Friday, June 19, we recorded three new cases, bringing our total active cases to six.”

Giving a summary of COVID-19 cases in the state, the commissioner said that out of the 54 cases confirmed, the state had successfully treated and discharged 44 patients while four deaths had been recorded.