Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

As part of steps to ensure total compliance with its lockdown directive imposed to curb spread of COVID-19, the Osun State Government has mounted barricades at all boundaries leading to the state and on major roads within the state.

This follows the announcement that the 14-day lockdown in the state was not a curfew, but a total lockdown which forbids human and vehicular movements.

The Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode who disclosed this on Tuesday, said that the barricades were erected to rebuff unauthorized movements across the state. She stated that the government was intensifying efforts to flatten the curve of COVID-19 in the state and avoid a resurgence of the disease.

Egbemode said: “The Government is determined to protect Osun and its citizens. Hence, this move by the Government is to keep defiant people from hurting themselves and endangering others.”

“The barricades will only be opened to essential duty vehicles, conveying materials needed for the fight against COVID-19. Non-essential travels and movements remain banned in the State of Osun till further notice”, she added.

Corroborating Egbemode, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Adeleke Adebayo, who doubles as a member of the State COVID-19 Task Force, noted that the government installed physical barricades at its boundaries to ensure safety of its citizens.

He stressed that the action was to prevent human and vehicular movements from neighboring states with increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

He added that the laws guiding the operation of the total lockdown and the general security of the people remained in force.

“Relevant security agencies are on alert to ensure total compliance of the regulation and guarantee safety of the people,” he stressed.