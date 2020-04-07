Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State Government has expressed readiness to begin distribution of food and relief materials to the residents of the state on Wednesday, as a part of efforts to cushion the effects of the state-wide lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus crisis.

The government noted that plans had also been concluded to ensure that the palliative measures reach people across the nooks and crannies of the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, disclosed this on Tuesday in Osogbo, after receiving a truckload of variety of food items donated by Wema Bank Plc management.

Oyebamiji said the distribution of the items was in furtherance of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s commitment to the welfare and well-being of the citizenry.

It would be recalled that Governor Oyetola had, last Tuesday, constituted a 21-man Food and Relief Committee that was saddled with the responsibility of working out modalities to cushion the effects of movement restriction placed on human and vehicular movements amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Oyebamiji maintained that the administration would leave no stone unturned in the efforts to ameliorate whatever the hardship people may face due to the lockdown.

He added that every household would be taken care of particularly the vulnerable ones in the course of the distribution exercise.

“By the grace of God, distribution of the gifts to the people will commence tomorrow Wednesday by the state government without necessarily waiting for more gifts expected from individuals as support.

“As a government, we have plans. Whether gifts come or do not come, we know we have social responsibility to our people. We are elected to be in government and we owe a duty to them,” he stressed.

“We must cater for their welfare, not only by taking care of their health but also ensuring the well-being of the generality of the populace,” he added.

Oyebamiji commended the numerous supports received from members of the public particularly members of the private sector and other well-meaning individuals.

He said that the government would continue to appreciate its supportive friends, partners and donors in the efforts to contain the spread of the disease in the state.

“The governor of the State of Osun, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola is delighted at the gifts given to the state government by Wema Bank and other individuals in the private and public sectors. We promise them that we shall make judicious use of the gifts for the generality of our people.

The Chairman Cititrust holdings Plc, Mr Adewole Adekunle, while delivering a truck of food items to the state government, said the gesture was aimed at supporting the efforts of Governor Oyetola in the fight against the coronavirus scourge.

Adekunle who described the gesture as part of the organization’s social responsibility to the people, noted that similar gesture had been replicated in other states of Nigeria including other 10 countries in Africa.

He said the company had come to Osun to deliver bags of rice, spaghetti, vegetable power oil and noddles to support the immediate needs of the masses.

Also, the Osun State Zonal Manager of Wema Bank Plc, Mr Adeniji Adeyeni who led other officials of the bank to deliver a truck of food items commended government’s efforts in managing coronavirus outbreak in the state.

He said the bank as part of its corporate social responsibilities, deemed it fit to support the government in its efforts to provide food and relief materials to residents during the ‘Stay at Home’ period.

He also commended the administration of Governor Oyetola for creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive and for being supportive of the private sector since he came on board as governor.

“As a company that knows its responsibility to the people, we have come to deliver over 3000 bags of rice, packs of vegetable oil, spaghetti and noddles to support the efforts of the Osun State Government,” Adeyeni stressed.