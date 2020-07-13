The Osun government has approved easing of lockdown imposed on four local government areas in the state to contain the spread of coronavirus.

A statement by Mr Wole Oyebamiji, the Secretary to the State Government in Osogbo on Monday, said the ease would take effect from Monday midnight.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government had on July 7 announced a total lockdown in four local governments in the state to contain the spread of the virus.

The affected local governments were Ilesha East, Ilesha West, Atakumosa East and Atakumosa West.

Oyebamiji, said assurance received from traditional and religious leaders as well as civil society in the affected local government areas necessitated the ease of the lockdown.

He said though the lockdown had been eased, physical meetings and mass gatherings in any form remain banned in that axis and indeed throughout the state till further notice.

“Notwithstanding the ease of the lockdown, enforcement of safety protocols, especially the use of nose mask in public places must be continued in the axis, and non-adherents will be sanctioned.

“The state government wishes to reiterate that any form of breakdown in adherence to the safety protocols against COVID-19 in the four local government areas shall force the government to impose the lockdown again,” he said.

Oyebamiji said government would continue to do everything necessary to protect the lives and properties of citizens.(NAN)