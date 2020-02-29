Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State Government has inaugurated a Technical Action Committee to ensure rapid response and management of

Coronavirus otherwise known as COVID-19 in the event of an outbreak in the State.

The move is against the backdrop of the identification and confirmation of the endemic in Lagos State.

The action was also informed by government’s high sense of concern and preparedness to promote quality health care for the people of the state.

The members of the15-man committee drawn from different sectors will be chaired by the State Director of Public Health, Dr. Gbenga Adepoju.

The other committee members include: Public Health Physician of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital, Dr. Olagunoye Ajibola; Acting State Epidemiologist, Dr. Olufemi Oroge; Superintendent of Police, Dr. Ehimare Adagbaja; Public Health Physician of Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Professor Esimai Peju; Director of Pharmaceutical Services, Pharmacist Awoyemi Fatimo.

Others are veterinary officers from the Ministry of Agriculture; Representative of Ministry of Information and Civic Orientation; Representative of Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning; Representative of Ministry of Environment; Representative of Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and State Coordinator for World Health Organization.

Governor Gboyega Oyetola said during the inauguration of the committee at the weekend that the decision to set it up was a part of efforts to keep the state safe from any form of endemic.

Oyetola who was represented by his Deputy, Mr. Benedict Alabi, added that the action was also in furtherance of the government’s determination to promote quality healthcare delivery for the citizenry.

Describing the action as a manifestation of the importance that the state accorded the health sector, the governor maintained that the state had put necessary mechanisms in place to fight any form of epidemic.

He called on members of the committee to serve with high sense of commitment and dedication and justify the confidence reposed in them .

“We are here to activate the inauguration of the Action Committee on Disease Outbreak Response Team specifically for Coronavirus called COVID-19 which is ravaging the whole world now. This is in quick response to what happened yesterday in Lagos in which a case of Coronavirus was identified and reported.

“As a state, we are not just starting our preparation for such epidemic, we have been putting necessary things in place and we have been enlightening our people on the need to prevent it and to ensure proper control,” he said.

“So, the newly inaugurated committee is saddled with the responsibility to coordinate all response activities so as to ensure effective surveillance system. It is the responsibility of the committee to provide adequate information as to the identification of any likelihood of the disease.

“It is also the responsibility of the committee to carry out awareness and educate the populace on what needs to be done to avoid getting infected.

“Also, the committee must ensure effective management of the confirmed cases. This will include the prevention and curbing.

“The committee must also ensure adequate mobilisation of resources as appropriate to achieve the desired results and any other related duties to ensure that the disease doesn’t invade in our state.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Health, Pharmacy Siji Olamiju, said the action was taken to complement the government’s efforts to properly nip in the bud any form of disease outbreak.

He commended the governor for his high sense of commitment to ensuring healthy living for the people of the state just as he reaffirmed that the state would continue to take proactive measures to curb any form of epidemic

Olamiju added: “We are here at the instance of that ugly health challenge of global magnititude that has been ravaging the world and all of us can testify to the fact that the state of Osun under the leadership of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola doesn’t toy with the health of the populace as we can see things in the activities of the government in the health sector.

“We can see the level of the state’s preparedness and proactiveness as against the scourge of Lassa Fever which had made Osun to be the least-affected state in Nigeria without the record of any death to the scourge.

“So, the same thing has happened on the case of Coronavirus confirmed in Lagos. The inauguration of the team is another demonstration of government’s high sense of sensivitity and responsibility to ensure that the state stays safe.

“This Committee would help to checkmate the scourge and prevent its spread. It would work to ensure that the state is kept safe as we don’t want a single life lost.

While sensitising the public on the need to maintain hygienic habits, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu identified the symptoms and signs of Covid-19 as sneezing, coughing, fever among others just as he urged the citizens to report any suspicious symptoms.

“We are always prepared for any eventuality. That is why we organised this conference to tell the whole world our commitment to the quality healthcare for our people,” Isamotu added.