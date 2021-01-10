From Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

The Osun State Government has stimulated advocacy on precautions against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recall that the state government, in the last couple of weeks, has through its Civic Engagement arm, launched a market rally in a bid to sensitize the residents of the state on the pandemic.

The major markets which have been visited include Ota-Efun in Osogbo, Sekona in Ede, Ifon in Ifon-Orolu, Thursday Market in Ikirun and a host of others.

At another series of the sensitisation programme, on Friday, Special Adviser to Governor Oyetola on Civic Engagement, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye urged the residents to support the government’s efforts to curtail the spread of the virus.

Stating the rationale behind the programme which was held at the popular Owode-Ede Market, Oyintiloye noted that the influx of people in market areas made it necessary to sensitise the citizens on the need to obey the COVID-19 safety protocols.

He warned against the dangers of defying the safety measures and guidelines, adding that the second wave of the pandemic was deadlier than the first phase.

“This programme was organised because we want the residents and citizens of Osun to be in good health,” Oyintiloye said.

“That is why we have taken the campaign to the market so that we can reawaken the consciousness of our people about this pandemic which is still very much around, and we must take precaution against it.

“In the last one week, Osun as a state has lost some of its industrious sons and daughters to the cold hands of this pandemic. That is a signal for us that we must prepare and make sure that we continue to sensitise our people.

“We will continue to ring the bell on public awareness that we must desist from violating the rules and guidelines that have to do with the protocols that have been laid down.

“The wellbeing of the people of Osun is paramount to Governor Oyetola and his administration. This is why he had not left any stone unturned in ensuring that every community in the state has a working health centre through the massive upgrade and revitalization of all health facilities across the nooks and crannies of the state.

Noting that Governor Oyetola has good plans for the people of Osun, Oyintiloye called on citizens and residents of the state to support the governor’s second term ambition.

He disclosed that the governor has put plans in place to make pensioners, workers, and the entire citizenry happy in 2021.

“The governor has just started. Everyone, old and young; men and women; pensioners and workers will enjoy this Oyetola-led administration,” he said.

In their separate remarks, the Commissioner for Human Resources and Capacity Building, Alhaja Lateefat Giwa and the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Social Intervention Programs, Hon. Lukman Bello equally corroborated the Special Adviser emphasizing that Covid-19 must be decisively prevented through observing the stipulated guidelines for its containment.

On his part, the Olu of Owode-Ede, Oba Nureni Oyedepo commended Oyetola: “The governor has excellently performed, bearing in mind the touch of excellence and development he has brought to the critical sectors of the state economy.”

“Anyone in a high position who takes advice will not fall easily. The governor has good advisors and he follows counsel which is why he excelling in the administration of the state and making him a cynosure for all eyes,” he added.

Owing to the amazing performance of Oyetola within two years in office, Oba Nureni restated his maximum support for his reelection while calling on the people of Osun to do same in the best interest of all.

He however, implored the governor to consider them for the construction of speed bumps along the Owode-Ede road stating that it would go a long way in averting possible accident in the area.

In her remarks, the Iyaloja General of Osun State, Alhaja Awawu Asindemade Oyebamiji endorsed Governor Oyetola to steer the affairs of the state for a second term.

Asindemade who flanged other market leaders at the event, also appealed to market men and women to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols as directed by the government.

She said: “Since the emergence of Gboyega Oyetola as the governor, he has put road and health infrastructure in place. He has really tried for the people of Ede and Osun State at large.”

Others at the event include the APC Leader in Ede Land, Alh. Suleiman Alao, APC State Ex-Officio, Nureni Lawal and a host of others.