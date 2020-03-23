Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State House of Assembly on Monday suspended all parliament activities in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic bedeviling the world.

The Chairman, House Committee on Information Kunle Akandes who disclosed this in Osogbo on Monday after a parliamentary session, stated that the Assembly, having realized that it would be difficult to maintain the recommended social distancing, decided to put sessions and hearings on hold for 16 days.

He added that the House took the decision in order to ensure that everyone in the state is safe.

The move, he also noted, was in compliance with the directive of the state and federal government to cancel gatherings of over 50 persons.

Akande recalled that Governor Adegboyega Oyetola had banned all public gatherings including churches, mosques and schools to avoid the spread of the virus.

Akande said although the state had not recorded any case of the deadly disease, all hands must be on deck to contain the spread of the virus into the state.

He urged the residents of the state to observe all precautionary measures which include regular hand washing, use of hand sanitizer, social distancing and avoidance of large gatherings.

“At a parliamentary session held this morning, 23rd March, 2020, the leadership and members of the 7th Assembly agreed that it will be difficult to maintain the World Health Organization (WHO) social distancing standard in a populated work environment as the Assembly,” he said.

“The State of Osun House of Assembly wishes to announce the immediate suspension of all parliament activities, sessions and hearings for the next 16days.

Akande, however, admonished the people of the state to report any suspected case to the relevant authorities to enable the emergency committees set up by the state government respond promptly.