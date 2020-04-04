Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

The Osun State Government says it has found the only person who reportedly absconded from the isolation centre in Ejigbo on Saturday.

The Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode, who made this disclosure in a statement Saturday afternoon, said the woman had been returned to the isolation centre.

She added that the government was still in the process of tracing individuals the returnee might have come in contact with.

Egbemode also noted that security within and around the Isolation centre had been beefed up to ensure the safety of the centre and its inmates.

She assured that government would continue to enhance measures to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 in the state.